No shame in seeking budget help: advisers

North Otago Budget Advisory Service co-ordinator Katrina Kelly encourages people to ask for help with their finances before they get out of hand. PHOTO: ASHLEY SMYTH

"It's really tough out there at the moment, it really is."

With the cost of living increasing at every turn, North Otago Budget Advisory Service co-ordinator Katrina Kelly says people should not wait until they are desperate before seeking guidance with their finances.

"We don’t want to be the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff ... I think people leave it until they are at the bottom of the cliff, but if people came in earlier, and we just deal with it earlier, we could maybe alleviate it faster, so it doesn’t become this big huge thing," Mrs Kelly said.

The service is based in Community House in Oamaru’s Thames St.

While it had been quiet in town, Mrs Kelly and colleague Mary Bulatao had been seeing more people referred to the service, in circumstances such as seeking KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals.

"So people are using that option ... We prefer people come and see us to see if there’s any other options, before they do that.

"We do a lot of negotiating with creditors, and can look at things before they go to get their KiwiSaver out.

"We don’t want people doing that. We want them to be getting their deposit for their house, or using it for their retirement," she said.

Although benefits and the minimum wage had increased, that had been "sucked up" by rising power, petrol and grocery prices.

"It gets absorbed into the budget," Mrs Kelly said.

The service was free, confidential and non-judgemental, and she urged people not to let pride get in the way of them seeking help.

"Don’t be embarrassed ... We have some people coming in here with some horrific stories, sad stories, but it doesn’t go outside these four walls.

"It’s a safe place for people to come. The great thing about Community House is you can walk in here, and nobody actually knows where you are going."

Financial worries spilled over into other areas of people’s lives, and children picked up on the anxiety of their parents, she said.

The budgeting service could liaise directly with creditors, as well as Work and Income, Inland Revenue, the Ministry of Social Development and other contacts, which could remove a lot of anxiety and save time.

Saving for a rainy day, even if it was only a small amount each week, was also important.

"Marriages break up, people die — that’s how people end up in here. Because of course, things change ... We don’t plan for that to happen, but people should also be mindful that can happen," Mrs Kelly said.

"I know it’s a struggle to save, but people should at least be trying to put a little bit away, for the unexpected.

"People don’t save, because that’s the last thing on their mind, is savings, because they’re just trying to survive. But even if you can put $5 away — if it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind."

She recommended setting up the savings account at a completely different bank from day-to-day accounts, so the money could not be as easily accessed.

As people saw the amount growing, it became addictive.

"You don’t want to become so addicted to it that you don’t use it when you need it, but it’s a good way to start."

Small ways of saving money were to try to do supermarket shopping without children, take a list or shop online if that was an option.

Delayed payment platforms such as Afterpay and Laybuy were good if use did not get out of hand and the payments were made on time.

"We’ve had people that have had several at the same time, adding up to $400 to $500 every payment, and that’s just crazy. Just do one."

Putting a small amount of money aside for car payments and organising warrants of fitness and registrations so they did not land at the same time could also be helpful.

"If you get paid fortnightly, try and pay your power, your phone, all that sort of thing fortnightly, don’t leave it for the monthly, so you’ve got more of a plan. That’s all budgeting is, it’s planning."

It was important, if people were struggling, that they made contact, she said.

"We want people to be able to help themselves, but we want to be able to give them the tools to help themselves. We want to give them the tools and the power to make good decisions about money.

"It’s hard for everybody at the moment."

Websites with good budgeting tips included sorted.org.nz and moneyhub.co.nz.

The budget advisory service is open Monday to Thursday.

ashley.smyth@odt.co.nz