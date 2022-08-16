Tuesday, 16 August 2022

North Otago bridge to close tonight

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Fresh rock will be placed around Big Kuri Creek Bridge's abutments tonight to stop further damage...
    Fresh rock will be placed around Big Kuri Creek Bridge's abutments tonight to stop further damage until a permanent repair can be done. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA
    A North Otago bridge on State Highway 1 will close tonight for emergency repairs.

    Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised this afternoon that repairs are needed at Big Kuri Creek Bridge, north of Hampden. 

    Drivers on  the highway north of Hampden will have about an hour’s wait from 9pm, said Jennifer McLean, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi, Coastal Otago.

    “We have picked the quietest time of the day for traffic but acknowledge it will affect some evening drivers. If people can avoid this part of SH1 tonight after 9pm, that would be very helpful.”

    The work site is the yellow dot on the map with traffic waiting spots on either side. Photo: Waka...
    The work site is the yellow dot on the map with traffic waiting spots on either side. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA
    The bridge was inundated with floodwaters in recent weeks with damage occurring to the abutments and the gabion (rock-filled) baskets, installed to protect the bridge from scour.

    It needs to be temporarily repaired with fresh rock placed around the abutments to prevent further damage until a permanent repair can be done.

    Traffic using the bridge today is being managed at 30km/h to reduce the potential for further damage ahead of tonight’s work. 

    The Big Kuri Creek Bridge was affected by flooding in July. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA
    The Big Kuri Creek Bridge was affected by flooding in July. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA
    Once the temporary repair is completed, the bridge speed will be kept at 30km/ hour with Stop/Go traffic management used.

    Mrs McLean said the crew would be working as efficiently as possible to get the rock replaced tonight and thanked all road users for their patience. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter