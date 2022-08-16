North Otago bridge to close tonight

Fresh rock will be placed around Big Kuri Creek Bridge's abutments tonight to stop further damage until a permanent repair can be done. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA

A North Otago bridge on State Highway 1 will close tonight for emergency repairs.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised this afternoon that repairs are needed at Big Kuri Creek Bridge, north of Hampden.

Drivers on the highway north of Hampden will have about an hour’s wait from 9pm, said Jennifer McLean, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi, Coastal Otago.

“We have picked the quietest time of the day for traffic but acknowledge it will affect some evening drivers. If people can avoid this part of SH1 tonight after 9pm, that would be very helpful.”

The work site is the yellow dot on the map with traffic waiting spots on either side. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA

The bridge was inundated with floodwaters in recent weeks with damage occurring to the abutments and the gabion (rock-filled) baskets, installed to protect the bridge from scour.

It needs to be temporarily repaired with fresh rock placed around the abutments to prevent further damage until a permanent repair can be done.

Traffic using the bridge today is being managed at 30km/h to reduce the potential for further damage ahead of tonight’s work.

The Big Kuri Creek Bridge was affected by flooding in July. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA

Once the temporary repair is completed, the bridge speed will be kept at 30km/ hour with Stop/Go traffic management used.

Mrs McLean said the crew would be working as efficiently as possible to get the rock replaced tonight and thanked all road users for their patience.