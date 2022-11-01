Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
20
|
11
Monday,
Mon,
21
November
Nov
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business Awards – People’s Choice
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
North Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Victorian celebrations turn back clock
Oamaru entered a time machine over the weekend.
Oamaru’s Victorian heritage celebration full of life, fun and colour
Oamaru’s Victorian heritage celebration full of life, fun and colour
Otago Daily Times photographer Stephen Jaquiery captures some of the action from the Victorian Fete in Oamaru yesterday.
Heavy rain for parts of Otago
Heavy rain for parts of Otago
A heavy rain warning has been issued for North Otago, and a watch for Dunedin, as much of the country gets a damp weekend.
Call for council to sort out Oamaru's gull problem
Call for council to sort out Oamaru's gull problem
Red-billed seagulls inhabiting the centre of Oamaru have once again drawn the ire of the public and the council is being called upon to prevent nesting next year.
Planting programme regenerates Lake Ohau Village
Planting programme regenerates Lake Ohau Village
Native seedlings are thriving in pots and planters around Lake Ohau village thanks to residents who attended a propagation workshop earlier this year.
Victorian heritage festival highlights Scottish connection
Victorian heritage festival highlights Scottish connection
Nicola Temby was just a young girl when she attended her first Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations, fascinated by the costumes and confused as to how the penny-farthings worked with different...
Work to start to repair ‘visible slumping, cracks’ in street
Work to start to repair ‘visible slumping, cracks’ in street
Repairs will begin next month on Oamaru’s damaged Itchen St.
Three possession charges
Three possession charges
Three men have been charged with possession of methamphetamine in Oamaru.
Pair charged with murder of Anaru Moana
Pair charged with murder of Anaru Moana
Two men have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who has been missing since late last year.
Search for driver who crashed into shed
Search for driver who crashed into shed
Police are looking for the driver of a Holden Commodore that crashed into a farmers shed over the weekend.
Clockwork moon capture
Clockwork moon capture
A montage of photographs capturing the different phases of the total lunar eclipse from Kakanui on Tuesday night.
SUBSCRIBER
Farewell for softball diamond
SUBSCRIBER
Farewell for softball diamond
Softballers in Oamaru will have the chance to take one last lap around the diamond this weekend.
Truck crash sparks fertiliser spill response
Truck-and-trailer crashes, sparking fertiliser spill response
Emergency services responded to a fertiliser spill after a truck-and-trailer unit crashed, blocking a road near Oamaru.
St Kevin's College senior prizes
St Kevin's College senior prizes
St Kevin's College senior prize-giving was held recently. Awards were made as follows:
Area near Morven focus of Anaru Moana search
Area near Morven focus of Anaru Moana search
The police national dive squad is focusing its search for a man believed murdered on a South Canterbury river and nearby waterways.
Picturesque moat perfect for model regatta
Picturesque moat perfect for model regatta
Model boat enthusiasts from across the South Island were able to test their creations at a unique North Otago venue.
Trust community funding grants ‘fantastic’
Trust community funding grants ‘fantastic’
A couple of projects in North Otago have been given a timely boost from the Otago Community Trust.
Anaru Moana: Dive squad to search Waitaki waterways
Anaru Moana: Dive squad to search Waitaki waterways
The National Dive Squad has been called in to help with the investigations into the disappearance of a man police believe has been murdered.
Road reopens after truck and trailer crash
Road reopens after truck and trailer crash
A road near Oamaru has reopened after it was blocked when a truck and trailer crashed, spilling its load, this afternoon.
Waitaki Girls’ High School senior prizes
Waitaki Girls’ High School senior prizes
The Waitaki Girls' High School senior prize giving was held recently. The prize list is:
Read more