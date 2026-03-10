Oamaru man injured after getting 'trapped' between car and building

An Oamaru man was treated at the scene of an accident by emergency services outside the Mitre 10 MEGA store in Oamaru. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

A man was injured after becoming trapped between a car and the Mitre 10 MEGA store in Oamaru today.

Oamaru Police sergeant Stuart Dowling said the police received a call at 11.50am to attend an accident in the Mitre 10 carpark on Dee St.

"A 76-year-old local male, who had been injured when he was trapped between a car and a building, was assessed by the ambulance team.

"He was initially reported as being trapped under a car, which would have necessitated a fire response.

"He received lower leg injuries and we are still investigating what caused it," Sgt Dowling said.

The man was standing outside the hardware store when the incident occurred, he said.

While the man had been "freed from the vehicle" when police arrived, the Hato Hone St John team worked to stabilise him before transporting him to hospital, Sgt Dowling said.

Hato Hone St John, the Oamaru Fire Brigade and police all arrived within five minutes of the incident call, he said.

The Otago Daily Times spoke to a nearby shopper who said there was a "very loud bang" that was heard instore.

"It was very loud and we all knew something happened but I was very impressed with the Mitre 10 staff and the processes they had in place and emergency teams were there very quickly," they said.

The man was taken to Oamaru Hospital for further assessment.