Oamaru teen doing burnouts slams into parked car

A teen doing burnouts on a busy Oamaru street drove into trouble when he hit some train tracks and crashed into a parked car.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Thames St in Oamaru at 5pm yesterday after members of the public witnessed a teen doing burnouts up the street.

The 18-year-old lost control of his vehicle when he went over the railway lines on the intersection, causing the car to spin out and crash into a parked vehicle outside a restaurant.

The teen was arrested at the scene and his vehicle was impounded.

He was charged with careless driving and sustained loss of traction and will appear in Oamaru District Court at a later date.

