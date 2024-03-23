Oamaru thieves target tourists' vehicles

Thieves who raided tourists' vehicles in Oamaru last night made off with passports, debit cards, and "a large number of other items".

A van and two cars were targeted in the Humber Street and Oamaru Harbour areas between 8pm last night and 7am this morning, Sergeant Antony Woodbridge said.

Some of the stolen items had since been found around the Oamaru town area in bushes, and in park areas.

“The victims have come to Oamaru to enjoy the beautiful area that we are lucky to call home and did not deserve to have their items stolen and their vehicles damaged,” Sgt Woodridge said.

“We are working hard to identify and locate those responsible, and return the items stolen to their rightful owners."

He urged anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 105 and reference event number: P058194327.