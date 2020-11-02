Oamaru whitebaiter and father of two-year-old dies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mr Andrew - who is survived by a two-year-old daughter - was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition on Thursday, October 22.
Police this morning confirmed Mr Andrew had since died.
A tribute to Mr Andrew was posted to social media on Friday last week. Police did not confirm when Mr Andrew died.
The 40-year-old suffered a heart attack mid-flight on the way to Dunedin Hospital and at the time his stepfather, Bruce Cawley, described his condition as "50:50".
Mr Andrew was dragged 3km out to sea off the north side of the Waitaki River mouth.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident by a whitebaiter on the south side.
Waitaki River was Mr Andrew’s favourite whitebaiting spot.
Mr Cawley described his stepson as a down-to-earth man, and said his two-year-old daughter was the "sparkle of his life".
The incident comes after a whitebaiter in the same area survived after being swept out to sea three weeks earlier.
The man was wearing a lifejacket and made it back to shore unaided.