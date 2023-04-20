Old railway station vandalised

Every window was smashed in the tea rooms in the old Palmerston railway station last weekend in a spate of vandalism in the town.

The rooms have been lying empty for more than three years and the windows were smashed about 12.15am on Saturday.

Police said they received a report of sounds resembling glass being smashed at a premises, and the building was extensively damaged.

Inquiries were continuing, to locate the offender or offenders.

The cafe had been boarded up in response to the damage.

A Palmerston resident reported there had also been vandalism of another building in Palmerston.

Timaru baker Bernie Sugrue bought the cafe in the old railway station in 2018.

He said the vandalism was very disappointing.

With glaziers being so busy, it may take some time for the building to be repaired.

"I do believe they have broken every door and window in the place. It is upwards of $15,000 worth of damage, maybe more. It is not what you need," he said.

Mr Sugrue said the building had lain vacant and he had been too busy to progress any ideas for the building.

But he said it was time to get the building updated and look to put it on the market.

There had been some interest from people wanting to move into the building over the past couple of years but it had come to nothing, he said.