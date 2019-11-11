One critical after crash north of Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is believed to be critically injured after a truck collided with another vehicle south of Palmerston.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1 near Flag Swamp at 11.55am.
Initial indications were that one person had been critically injured. A helicopter was on the way from Dunedin.
The road was closed but has since reopened after the road was cleared.
The Serious Crash Unit would be advised.