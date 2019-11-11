One critical after crash north of Dunedin

One person is believed to be critically injured after a truck collided with another vehicle south of Palmerston.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1 near Flag Swamp at 11.55am.

Initial indications were that one person had been critically injured. A helicopter was on the way from Dunedin.

The road was closed but has since reopened after the road was cleared.

The Serious Crash Unit would be advised.