One killed in light plane crash in Mackenzie Country

A person has died after a light plane crashed near Lake Ōhau.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the fatality in the crash at Twizel-Omarama Road near Lake Ōhau at 10.46am.

Police also confirmed they received a report of the crash but they didn't have any further detail.

A person has posted on social media that the plane has crashed into a field, however that is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Police are unable to provide further details at this time.

Although several locals had heard emergency services sirens earlier, none contacted by the Herald knew that there had been a fatal plane crash in the town.

North Otago Federated Farmers president Jared Ross was aware there had been a crash but didn't know any details.

He knew of a couple of people who flew in the area and was contacting them.