Sunday, 20 February 2022

One killed, one seriously hurt in Oamaru crash

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a crash in Oamaru late last night.

    The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Thames Highway between Weaver St and Foyle St around 10.15pm, police said.

    It appeared the car left the road and hit a fence.

    A passenger died at the scene, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been in attendance and the road, which was closed for a time, has reopened.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter