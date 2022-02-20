One killed, one seriously hurt in Oamaru crash

One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a crash in Oamaru late last night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Thames Highway between Weaver St and Foyle St around 10.15pm, police said.

It appeared the car left the road and hit a fence.

A passenger died at the scene, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been in attendance and the road, which was closed for a time, has reopened.