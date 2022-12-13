Tuesday, 13 December 2022

One seriously injured in North Otago crash

    Part of SH1 is closed after a two-vehicle crash south of Maheno. Photo: Graham McKerracher
    One person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 between Maheno and Herbert. 

    A police spokeswoman said the person had suffered serious injuries but they may have been the result of a medical event.

    The two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of SH1, though a diversion is available through Kakanui via Wainakarua Rd. 

    A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred at about 3pm. 

    Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. 