Origami symbolise peace, remembrance

Artist Yoko Jenner with her origami cranes and peace display at the Oamaru Public Library. It is estimated about 10million cranes are offered before the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN/ANDREW ASHTON/CHIEM SEHERIN

August 6 and 9 this year marked 80 years since the United States’ atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, events one Kakanui woman is determined to ensure are remembered.

Artist Yoko Jenner, originally from Osaka, held a ceremony in front of a plaque in the Oamaru Public Gardens with her son on August 6, at 11.15am New Zealand time.

It was at that time in 1945 that the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

At the ceremony, Jenner had 1000 origami paper cranes she had folded.

She and her son then created a display with the cranes in the Oamaru Public Library, where they were displayed with further information and related books until August 15 — the date that World War 2 ended.

"The main purpose of this is to ensure these events are not forgotten, to share my message and to inspire others to reflect and take meaningful steps forward," she said.

"My intention is not to spark debate or cause pain, only to share a message I feel is important.

"I have faith in the kind nature of Waitakians and trust that people will understand where I’m coming from.

"We cannot change the past but we can learn from it, and with those lessons, we hold the power to shape a better future — one rooted in peace and understanding," Jenner said.

"That’s why it’s so important that we never forget these events.

"I believe understanding and accepting our differences is the first step each of us can take towards embracing diversity and building lasting peace."

The artist hopes to hold a display in a different cultural centre in Oamaru every year.

The City of Hiroshima estimates 140,000 people had died by the end of December 1945, when the acute effects by the radiation subsided.

It is thought that about 350,000 people were in the city when the bomb exploded.

The connection between paper cranes and peace can be traced back to a young girl named Sadako Sasaki, who died of leukaemia 10 years after the atomic bombing, the City of Hiroshima website says.

Believing that folding paper cranes would help her recover, she kept folding them to the end.

On October 25, 1955, after an eight-month struggle with the disease, she died, the website says.

About 10million cranes are offered each year before the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park.

