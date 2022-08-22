Monday, 22 August 2022

Pair step up to complete Sky Tower Challenge

    Waitaki Rural Fire crew member AJ Burdon (left) and Macraes Emergency Response team member Aaron Packer take a well-earned rest after climbing 1103 steps Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge on Saturday.

    The pair were part of a 10 person team, largely made up of emergency response crews from the Macraes gold mine. Together with a team from the Waihi gold mine near Tauranga, they raised $65,000 for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand by taking part in the challenge, carrying 25kg of kit up 51 flights of stairs.

     

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The challenge raised a total of more than $1.2million nationally. 

     

     

