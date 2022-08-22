Pair step up to complete Sky Tower Challenge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Waitaki Rural Fire crew member AJ Burdon (left) and Macraes Emergency Response team member Aaron Packer take a well-earned rest after climbing 1103 steps Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge on Saturday.
The pair were part of a 10 person team, largely made up of emergency response crews from the Macraes gold mine. Together with a team from the Waihi gold mine near Tauranga, they raised $65,000 for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand by taking part in the challenge, carrying 25kg of kit up 51 flights of stairs.
The challenge raised a total of more than $1.2million nationally.