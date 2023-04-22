Panels set to enhance experience around trails

Kurow Wetlands Group spokeswoman Karen Turner stands at the entrance to the wetlands trail where new information panels have been placed. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The Kurow Wetlands have new information panels designed to give visitors to the special walking trail a richer experience.

The 15 panels contain information on native plants, birds, insects and aquatic life as well as the history of the wetland and Kurow Island.

The panels have been installed to enhance visitors' understanding and experience of the habitat.

The wetlands are located a few minutes from the town centre and are maintained by local groups who work to preserve and enhance the natural environment for the community and visitors.

In 2020, the Kurow Island Group and the Kurow Wetlands Group joined forces to work on the Te Koharau (Kurow) Signage Project.

They were given funding from Meridian Energy’s Power Up fund, which meant the informational and photo panels could be made and placed around Kurow Island and the Kurow Wetlands.

Kurow Wetlands Group spokeswoman Karen Turner and Kurow Island Group spokeswoman Sandy Cameron said the panels would give details about the local history, the Waitaki power scheme and the ecosystem of the river.

"We’re really pleased," Mrs Turner said.

The signs were funded by the Meridian fund, the Department of Conservation provided the information and local photographer and graphic artist Dana Johnston provided the images and design of panels.

The signs include information on the migratory habits of the endangered shortfin and longfin eels, the cabbage tree and kowhai, and raupo and river birds.

The Wetlands project began in 2016.

Kurow Wetlands and Trail Group members Mrs Turner, Rosina Russell and Alistair Emslie were looking after the maintenance of the trail up Kurow Hill seven years ago, when they began talking about creating a walkway that would be easy to access for both local people and visitors.

"We thought it’d be really cool to have a trail very close to town," Mrs Turner said.

“We knew there was water at the back of the shops there and thought perhaps we could develop a wetland.”

With support from the surrounding farm owners, Meridian Energy and a memorandum of understanding with Doc, a local excavating contractor cleared the scrub and weeds and formed a path next to the wetland.

Environment Canterbury supported the project with a grant from its biodiversity fund for eradicating willows in the water.

"By taking the willows out where we can, we can improve its habitat and the wildlife will do its own thing when we give it the right environment," Mrs Turner said.

The Hakataramea Sustainability Collective donated 500 plants, which Waitaki Valley School pupils planted last October.

Donations of plants that had been grown from seed by Anne McKenzie and the late Milton McKenzie helped establish the native plantings in the wetlands.

"They were really inspirational to us, to carry on the work. It’s been a real community effort," Mrs Turner said.

Recently, volunteers had continued weeding and mowing and Meridian Energy had provided a small grant for an arborist to cut down some dangerous tree limbs.

The new information panels are the latest step in plans to develop the wetlands. Upcoming projects include an archway entrance into the wetlands, a viewing platform at the raupo information panel, a viewing platform to watch the eels and more willow and weed eradication.

The wetlands group also planned to have more seating along the 1km pathway, which connects with the Alps to Ocean track.

"I’m excited to see how much it’s developed over the years and we’re really excited about the future plans too," Mrs Turner said.

By Jules Chin