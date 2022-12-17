Passenger airlifted after car hits tree

One passenger has been airlifted after a car crashed into a tree on State Highway 85 between Palmerston and Ranfurly earlier this evening.

A police spokesperson said that shortly before 6pm, Fire and Ambulance New Zealand received reports of a single vehicle crash on Dunback-Morrisons Road in the Green Valley.

Reports indicated that a car with four occupants had left the road and collided with a tree.

Emergency services from Ranfurly and Palmerston were called to the scene to ascertain injuries and the Serious Crash Unit was advised.

Three of the passengers are thought to have serious injuries and one passenger has moderate injuries, police say.

Motorists in the area should expect delays.