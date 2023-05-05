Penguins focus of two-day symposium

Penguin Place rehabilitation manager Jason Van Zanten speaks to the crowd at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Symposium on Wednesday. PHOTO: ARROW KOEHLER

From the moulting patterns and diet of brown skua, to predicting avian malaria conditions to aid in penguin conservation efforts in New Zealand; attendees at the 13th Oamaru Penguin Symposium were treated to a plethora of penguin-related topics over the past two days.

The symposium is a two-yearly meeting involving two days of scientific presentations attended by researchers, volunteers, field workers, students and rehabilitators from all types of organisations.

It began in the late 1990s as the ‘‘Blue Penguin Scientific Symposium’’, but grew to include other New Zealand penguin species and then species from outside of New Zealand.

In recent years, the meeting has been opened further to include presentations on all aspects of seabird biology and conservation.

This year 26 presenters took the podium at the Inkbox in the Oamaru Opera House to share their latest findings. The event included a dinner on Wednesday night and a trip to the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony.

Organisers said it was the second-largest symposium since it first began in 1997. More than 90 people attended.