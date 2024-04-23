Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Updated 9.40 am

Person missing in Waitaki River

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    One person is missing following a water incident in the Waitaki River last night.

    A police spokesperson said they were notified at 7pm yesterday that a person was missing from a boat on the Waitaki River near Glenavy.

    Coastguard and police are continuing to search for them this morning.

    "Crews were called to assist police with the search for a missing person on the Waitaki River at around 11 to 11.30pm and were out searching all night," a South Canterbury Coastguard spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald

    "They have been unable to locate the individual and are currently awaiting further police instructions."