Person missing in Waitaki River

One person is missing following a water incident in the Waitaki River last night.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at 7pm yesterday that a person was missing from a boat on the Waitaki River near Glenavy.

Coastguard and police are continuing to search for them this morning.

"Crews were called to assist police with the search for a missing person on the Waitaki River at around 11 to 11.30pm and were out searching all night," a South Canterbury Coastguard spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald.

"They have been unable to locate the individual and are currently awaiting further police instructions."