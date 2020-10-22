Thursday, 22 October 2020

Updated 9.53 am

Person rescued from water at Waitaki River mouth

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Helicopters were used in the search at the Waitaki River mouth. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Helicopters were used in the search at the Waitaki River mouth. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    A person has been rescued from the water after a search effort involving helicopters at the Waitaki River mouth north of Oamaru this morning.

    Emergency services rushed to the scene, near Glenavy, around 8.30 after reports of someone being seen in the water.

    Around 9.45am police said a person had been rescued from the water. Details of their condition were not known, and it was thought they were being taken to hospital.

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene earlier said two helicopters were being used for an aerial search, and a shoreline search was also being carried out.

    The incident comes after a whitebaiter had a lucky escape in the same area when he  was swept out to sea about three weeks ago.

    The man was wearing a lifejacket, and made it back to shore by himself.

    The Waitaki River mouth. File photo
    The Waitaki River mouth. File photo

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter