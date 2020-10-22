Person rescued from water at Waitaki River mouth

Helicopters were used in the search at the Waitaki River mouth. Photo: Kayla Hodge

A person has been rescued from the water after a search effort involving helicopters at the Waitaki River mouth north of Oamaru this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, near Glenavy, around 8.30 after reports of someone being seen in the water.

Around 9.45am police said a person had been rescued from the water. Details of their condition were not known, and it was thought they were being taken to hospital.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene earlier said two helicopters were being used for an aerial search, and a shoreline search was also being carried out.

The incident comes after a whitebaiter had a lucky escape in the same area when he was swept out to sea about three weeks ago.

The man was wearing a lifejacket, and made it back to shore by himself.