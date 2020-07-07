Person seriously hurt in Macraes Flat crash

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a crash at Macraes Flat in East Otago.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 4.40pm today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Palmerston and Waikouaiti were sent to the crash at the intersection of Macraes and Fraser Rd, about 30km inland from Palmerston.

The rescue helicopter arrived at the scene about 5.30pm.

A St John ambulance spokesman said the patient had been seriously hurt.