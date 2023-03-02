Pets sought for therapy programme

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Friendly pets in Oamaru could be in line for a new job.

St John is looking for therapy pets in the town which will help out those in need.

The organisation is looking to recruit volunteers and their pooches to join the therapy pet programme, which is coming to Oamaru soon.

St John community care manager Pam Hall said the popular community service initiative offered the opportunity for volunteers to enhance the lives of others by sharing their animal companions with those living in rest-homes, private and public hospitals, rehabilitation units, or health-care facilities, or with pupils at local schools throughout New Zealand.

"We are currently looking for volunteers and their canine friends to be part of the new therapy pets teams in Oamaru," Ms Hall said.

"We’re looking for dogs and owners that have a friendly, calm and gentle temperament and are good with both the very young and the elderly. All pets will be evaluated by a qualified animal assessor to ensure they have a suitable temperament and training."

The most common feedback from existing St John Therapy Pets volunteers was that they loved seeing the joy their pet brought to the people they visited, Ms Hall said.

"We hear a lot of stories from residents at the rest-homes visited by our volunteers and pets, talking about how much they enjoyed the experience for days and weeks afterwards."

Regular affection from a visiting animal could make a significant difference in the physical and emotional health of the residents, she said.

The time commitment for the role was one hour per week.

Therapy Pets also includes the Reading Education Assistance Dogs (READ) programme, which is based in schools.

"For children, close physical contact with a dog helps to reduce stress. It shifts the child’s focus from the people in the room to the animal. The child can then experience learning as fun, informal and less intimidating because they are reading to a non-judgemental, unconditionally devoted listener."

If any Oamaru resident is interested and has the perfect pooch, contact St John.

By: Staff reporter