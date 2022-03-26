Pokies sinking lid policy closer

The Waitaki District Council is a step closer to slowly reducing the number of pokies in the district, despite concerns about a drop in funding for community groups and pushing people into unregulated online gambling.

At a council hearing earlier this week, a panel of councillors voted to recommend a region-wide sinking lid policy for gambling machines as part of changes to the council’s gambling and TAB venue policy.

If adopted at a full council meeting in May the change will mean no new licences for gaming machines will be issued, existing licences will not be able to be transferred if a venue closes and when a gaming venue closes, it will not be able to be reopened by another operator.

It would prevent new gaming machine venues from opening, and reduce the number of gaming venues and machines in the district over time.

There is a limit of 140 gaming machines in the district.

Those in favour of the policy change included the Salvation Army, Problem Gambling Foundation, Asian Family Services and CCS Disability Action Otago. Groups and organisations opposed included the Oamaru Licensing Trust, New Zealand Community Trust and the North Otago Rugby Union.

Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand representative Jared True said not only could a sinking lid policy lessen the benefit gaming machines provided to the community, it was unlikely to reduce problem gambling.

Instead it would speed the uptake of online offshore gambling, which did not provide any benefit to the community, he said.

But Problem Gambling Association marketing adviser Kirsty Kang said there was no evidence to suggest online gambling was replacing pokies.

Mayor Gary Kircher said while he acknowledged community and sporting groups in the Waitaki had benefited from grants gained from gaming machines he supported a sinking lid policy.

Cr Jim Hopkins disagreed and said as there already were only a small number of machines in the district, fewer than the cap of 140, he did not see a need for a sinking lid policy.

"All we are doing is potentially putting at risk a critical source of income for a huge number of community groups and, let’s be honest, including ourselves and our hospital, at a time when there is no guaranteed replacement as a funding source."

Cr Hana Halalele said while some groups would be affected, gaming machines had a detrimental effect on the community.

Crs Halalele, Jim Thomson, Kelli Williams, Deputy Mayor Melanie Tavendale and Mr Kircher voted to recommend a sinking lid policy to the council.

Cr Hopkins was opposed.

Tim Miller



