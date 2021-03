An Oamaru man became abusive towards police over an unlawful bonfire on Wednesday night.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the bonfire at a Reed St property at 9.50pm.

A 50-year-old male began abusing police officers, and was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour.

He was later released and given a formal warning, Sgt Wilkinson said.