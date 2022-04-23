Saturday, 23 April 2022

Police close SH1 as they undertake search warrant

    By Rebecca Ryan
    Police at the intersection of Wansbeck and Wye Sts in Oamaru. Photo: Rebecca Ryan
    State Highway 1 has been closed at Oamaru's southern entrance due to a police incident.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised the highway is closed between Wye St and Awamoa Rd, and motorists should expect delays.

    Southbound traffic can detour via Awamoa Rd, Perth St, Stuart St, and Holmes St, and the reverse for northbound.

    Police have been heard on speakers advising a man at a Wansbeck St property that he is under arrest.

    A police spokesperson said a pre-planned search warrant was being carried out. No further information was available. 

