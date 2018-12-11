Police glad random test discovers no drink-drivers

o-policeholidays1_1.jpg Sergeant Tony Woodbridge.

Oamaru police are praising motorists after none was found to be driving impaired through Maheno, south of Oamaru, on Friday.

In conjunction with the Waitaki Road Safe Committee driver reviver stop, set up between 6pm and 8pm on State Highway 1 near the town's petrol station, police carried out breath-alcohol and drug testing on approximately 200 drivers during the two-hour period.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said none was found to be intoxicated or under the influence of illicit substances.

"It was good. It was early at night and we just stopped every vehicle that went through there. People were good about it ... but nervous for a start.''

He said many drivers took advantage of the opportunity to stop for a rest, particularly the large number who planned to travel through to Christchurch and further north.

"People really appreciated it and a huge number stopped for a break at the time, so that was the message that we were trying to get out there.''

Each driver was given a goodie bag and information on road safety and driver fatigue.

They were also offered free coffee, tea and food.

Waitaki Road Safe played an important role when it came to safe driving initiatives, Sgt Woodbridge said.

Motorists could expect an increased police presence on the district's roads in the lead-up to Christmas and the New Year, he said.

The Waitaki Road Safe Committee is comprised of representatives from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police, St John, the Waitaki District Council, Automobile Association, Students Against Driving Drunk, NZ Transport Agency, MTA, and the Waitaki Community Patrol.

