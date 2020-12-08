Police justified in shooting Kurow man, IPCA says

Graeme Warren was a keen fisherman. Photo: ODT files

Police were justified in shooting a man at his North Otago home in December last year, an IPCA report says.

Graeme Sydney Warren was shot in the driveway of his Freyberg Ave house in Kurow on December 5 after police said he presented a firearm to officers.

The 66-year-old, known as "Squid", was given medical treatment by officers at the scene and flown to Dunedin Hospital, where he died early the next morning. He had no history with police.

In a statement today, police said they accepted the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to the shooting.

The IPCA found that an officer was justified in shooting Mr Warren, as the officer was acting to defend himself and another officer.

Police said officers had initially responded after Mr Warren’s son alerted police that his father was threatening to commit suicide.

“The officers who responded to this matter made significant and ongoing attempts to communicate with Mr Warren, urging him to surrender to police and not harm himself,” Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander said today.



“Unfortunately, when Mr Warren did exit his house, he threatened an officer and pointed his rifle at him, and then presented his rifle at a second officer.



“The second officer - fearing that he or his colleague were going to be grievously injured or killed - fired one shot, wounding Mr Warren in the abdomen.”

Graeme Warren was shot at his Freyberg Ave home in Kurow. Photo: ODT files

First aid was immediately provided and Mr Warren was flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Supt Basham said Mr Warren's death was a "tragic outcome felt deeply both by his family and the wider Kurow community".

“However, it is clear that the officers involved did absolutely everything they could to prevent Mr Warren harming himself, and to provide medical assistance after he was injured.

"I commend all those involved for the way they responded throughout this incident.”



