Police warn against fake speeding ticket scam

Scammers are sending texts pretending to be police asking for people to pay up for fake speeding tickets.

Acting Sergeant Liam O’Toole said a number of people had come in to the Oamaru station claiming police had texted them a link to pay for a speeding fine.

This was a scam and he said it was important for the public to know that is not how police issue fines.

“Police do not issue fines via text, so don’t click any links saying you owe money.”