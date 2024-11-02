Principal appointed

Helen Newcombe

A new principal has been appointed for East Otago High School.

Interim principal Keith Fleury said Helen Newcombe had been appointed following interviews by the school’s board of trustees on October 18.

Mrs Newcombe would start in the role at the beginning of the first term next year.

"We look forward to welcoming and working with her," Mr Fleury said.

Mrs Newcombe is the assistant principal of curriculum at Fiordland College in Te Anau.

Mr Fleury has been acting principal since January.

Mr Fleury was the school’s deputy principal for 12 years before becoming acting head.

He said he would work with Mrs Newcombe until he retired at the end of term one next year.

— APL