Programme returns

Keli Manson (left) and Natalie Carpenter are ready to welcome people to the relaunched Waitaki Creative Wellbeing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waitaki Creative Wellbeing is being relaunched this month with a new venue, a new staff member and an abundance of art-related activities.

Oamaru artist Natalie Carpenter has been in charge of the art aspect of the programme since its inception five years ago.

In the creative wellbeing sessions, she introduces attendees to a wide variety of art mediums, including printmaking, painting, sewing, collage, and many different arts and crafts.

She is joined this year by Keli Manson, in the role of peer support worker.

Recently from Christchurch, Ms Manson had been involved in peer support groups there and has completed intentional peer support training. She has a mental health and addiction certificate and a bachelor of arts majoring in psychology.

The Waitaki programme is co-ordinated by Dunedinbased creative space Artsenta, which also runs programmes in Wanaka, Cromwell and Balclutha.

The mix of creativity and peer support is highly effective and has received positive feedback from attendees, its director, Paul McLellan-Smith, said in a statement.

‘‘There’s no judgement, there’s no need to be good at art. It’s a very welcoming space where people can just be creative with others facing wellbeing challenges. From there many wonderful connections and possibilities emerge.’’

Weekly art sessions are held on Wednesdays for adults experiencing mental wellbeing and addiction challenges. Participants can choose from morning or afternoon sessions at a central location and the sessions are free. No art experience is required.

For information contact waitaki@artsenta.org