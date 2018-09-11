Public forum extended due to zipline interest

The Waitaki District Council has extended its public forum at today’s council meeting after 12 people registered to speak on a proposed lease of land in principle to the company that plans to bring a zipline to Oamaru Harbour.

It will be the largest public forum on a single issue at the council since eight spoke at a November 2016 meeting when the council first proposed pedestrianising Harbour St.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, who has excused himself from decision-making on the zipline due to his past affiliation with the proposal, said the agenda item would be dealt with first due to the interest.

But he said the council expected that if the company decided to go ahead with a resource consent, the community would have their chance to make their views known.