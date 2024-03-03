Public trained to use CPR

PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Performing a test run of her CPR training is Rev Rose Luxford, of Oamaru, at The Business Hive on Monday.

Neighbourhood Support Waitaki co-ordinator Christine Dorsey said 28 members of the public were trained up on how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.

Defibrillators were becoming more common, but could only help save lives if people knew where they were and how to use them.

The Business Hive hosted the training across in sessions on Monday.