Quick arrest after 'terrifying' carjacking

A 23-year-old man is facing serious charges after a woman was carjacked at knifepoint in Oamaru, police say.

Senior Sergeant Jason Mccoy, of Waitaki District, said the man was quickly arrested after the incident last night.

Police were alerted about 6.45pm that a man with a knife was attempting to steal vehicles near the hospital.

"The offender has grabbed a woman out of her vehicle, holding her at knifepoint, before attempting to take off in her car.

"When it failed to start, he has then stolen another woman’s vehicle and driven off", Snr Sgt Mccoy said.

The man was stopped soon after in Thames St by an officer and taken into custody without incident.

He would be charged with aggravated robbery and driving while forbidden, and was expected to appear in Timaru District Court today.

"This would’ve have been a terrifying incident for the two victims, who were fortunately not injured, and they are being supported by police," Snr Sgt Mccoy said.

"Police would like to thank the witnesses and members of public that came to the victims' aid.

"There is no place for this activity in our community, and where it does occur we work hard to hold offenders to account and support those affected."