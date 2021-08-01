North Otago

Skip to main content
Pair ensure town receives mail — for past 40 years
You've got mail.
Council official taking up Timaru planning job
Council official taking up Timaru planning job
Hamish Barrell is heading across the Waitaki River.
Geopark trust selects district councillor as its new leader
Geopark trust selects district councillor as its new leader
Broadening the community’s understanding of the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark and its significance in the district is vital, its trust’s new chairman says.
Quitting school role means leaving ‘family’
Quitting school role means leaving ‘family’
A school leader who has taught through war, a tsunami and fires is saying goodbye to the Oamaru school he calls his family.
School to have limited statutory manager
School to have limited statutory manager
Appointing a limited statutory manager at Ardgowan School is a "necessary step to achieve the best outcome for the school, staff, students and community", board of trustees chairman Simon Berry says.
Restaurant remains closed until Level 1
Restaurant remains closed until Level 1
"You don’t have to open, you only open if you can abide by the law."
Fire contained
Fire contained
Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews work to contain a scrub fire in Oamaru on Monday.
Eight crews fight scrub fire near Oamaru
Eight crews fight scrub fire near Oamaru
Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews worked to contain a scrub fire in Oamaru on Monday.
Austrian company given consent to buy 2018ha farm for forestry conversion
Austrian company given consent to buy 2018ha farm for forestry conversion
More farmland is set to be converted into forestry in the Waitaki.
Family treasuring lockdown baby
Family treasuring lockdown baby
When you are due to give birth any day, probably some of the last words you want to hear are “Covid-19” and “Level 4”.
Gift of daffodils for Father’s Day tributes
Gift of daffodils for Father’s Day tributes
For many people, Father’s Day is a day of celebration, filled with cards, gifts and often elaborate breakfasts of appreciation for the fathers and other important men in their lives.
Oamaru stabbing accused appears in court
Oamaru stabbing accused appears in court
A man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru will remain behind bars for at least a couple of weeks.
Cockies help collar tractor thieves
Cockies help collar tractor thieves
Who better to stop a couple of thieves stealing a tractor for a getaway mission than a bunch of North Otago farmers?
Region plays starring role in film
Region plays starring role in film
The first blush of spring may be evident in Otago’s hinterland landscape.
Name suppression for man accused of Oamaru stabbing
Name suppression for man accused of Oamaru stabbing
A man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru will remain behind bars for at least a couple of weeks.
Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing
Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing that left two people injured, one seriously, in Oamaru yesterday morning.
Rare wading birds released into Mackenzie Basin
Rare wading birds released into Mackenzie Basin
Some 150 of the world’s rarest wading birds have been released into the Mackenzie Basin. It’s a significant boost for the kakī/black stilt, as the bird’s population once dropped as low as 23.
Two hurt in Oamaru stabbing incident
Two hurt in Oamaru stabbing incident
A person is in custody after two people were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing incident in Oamaru early today.
‘They just mistreated her so badly’
‘They just mistreated her so badly’
A Southland woman is still not over the way her mother was neglected before her death at Oamaru Hospital.
Renewed strategy planned for Alps 2 Ocean trail
Renewed strategy planned for Alps 2 Ocean trail
The Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail has come a long way over the past 10 years.
