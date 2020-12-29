Re-cycling the blue bike scavenger hunt

Children will scavenge for the blue bikes held by Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher and Waitaki District Council event co-ordinator Hayley Cusiel once they are hidden in Otematata’s Wetlands Walkway. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher hopes to showcase the Waitaki Lakes and keep children active with a bike scavenger hunt in the Otematata Wetlands Walkway these summer holidays.

Starting on January 5, the scavenger hunt would launch competitors across 2.5km of the wetlands in search of 10 little blue bikes.

The scavenger hunt would be hosted in Otematata after a successful run in Oamaru during the last school holidays.

When the Waitaki District Council ran its original bike trail, children were sent on a hunt around the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony.

Mr Kircher hoped the bike scavenger hunt at the Otematata Wetlands Walkway would similarly showcase the Waitaki lakes and encourage children to get out and enjoy the environment.

Although the event was aimed at children, Mr Kircher said it could either be a self-directed activity for more independent children or something parents and young children could do as an adventure.

"It’s a good outdoor activity that gets them out and exercising," he said.

The council would use the blue bikes for other scavenger hunts across Waitaki in the future, with the hopes of encouraging locals to make a day trip and explore their district.

Each bike would hold a different letter as a clue for competitors to unscramble.

Three prizes of $200, $100 and $50 vouchers are up for grabs.

Competitors could pick up entry forms from Otematata’s On The Spot shop or downloaded from the council website.

The event finishes on January 17.

