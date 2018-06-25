Reconstruction to begin in September

Originally built from Oamaru stone by the Oamaru Beautifying Society, about 80 years ago, the Severn St Wall collapsed two years ago. Photo: Hamish MacLean

Construction work for the rebuilding of Oamaru’s damaged historic terraced wall on State Highway 1 will begin in September, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher says.

Mr Kircher said draft design work on the eight decades-old Severn St wall on the southern entrance to town, which collapsed in 2016 mere months after the Waitaki District Council spent $45,000 on improvements, was on target for the end of July.

In June 2017, the council decided to loan-fund a rebuild that was to cost an estimated $500,000, after ditching a roughly $150,000 plan to mitigate the damage to the wall.

"I, for one, didn’t want to be the mayor who basically downgraded that wall," Mr Kircher said at the time.

Stantec, in Dunedin, was providing engineering advice, Mr Kircher said.

Stantec’s geotechnical engineer would be in Oamaru next week to undertake a ground-condition survey.

September’s "physical work" was expected to take 16 weeks to complete.

It would consist of "removing the existing tier 2 and 3 Oamaru stone walls from the steps west through to Douglas Tce and replacing them using concrete panels with an Oamaru stone facade".

The design was similar to the lower wall constructed in 2008-09, he said.