Emergency services at the property this morning. Photo: Juliana Chin

A rescue helicopter has been called to a property just south of Kakanui in North Otago this morning.Two ambulances, two fire appliances and the Otago Rescue Helicopter were called to an accident about 10.40am, which appears to have occurred on private farmland.

The weather was cloudy in the area and the rescue helicopter landed in a paddock.

It was unclear what has happened on the farm.