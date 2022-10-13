Return of elderly survey

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The rising cost of living and the lingering effects of Covid restrictions have motivated the Stronger Waitaki Coalition to conduct a survey on how the region’s senior citizens are getting on.
In 2017, Stronger Waitaki, in collaboration with Grey Power and Age Concern, conducted a survey to learn more about the barriers, needs and circumstances of older people. Now the survey is on again, with the same questions plus a few extra on Covid.