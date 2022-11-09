Rolled truck and trailer block road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A truck and trailer has rolled, blocking a road near Oamaru and spilling its load.
A reporter at the scene said there were two fire appliances and two police cars at the scene.
A light coloured product had spilled from the trailer and spread on the road.
There were no injuries reported to the driver of the truck, the spokesman said.
A police spokesman said officers responded to a single vehicle crash in Horse Gully Rd, between Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd (State Highway 83) and Oamaru Creek Rd about 1.50pm.
The road was fully blocked and traffic management would be put in place.