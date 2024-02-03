Rules easy with fishing app

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Ministry of Primary Industries has produced the New Zealand fishing rules app, making it easier to know the rules for the area you intend to fish.

The app allows users to check legal minimum and maximum catch sizes, closed fishing areas, where it is safe to collect shellfish from, report suspected poachers and to identify fish species and if they are common in the area.

With places like Moeraki, Kakanui and Oamaru, the Waitaki District contains key areas where people enjoy gathering seafood including paua, blue cod, kina and other species.

Fisheries New Zealand regional manager fisheries compliance Garreth Jay said some fishers failed to follow the daily limits for shellfish, particularly pāua, or took pāua less than the minimum length of 125mm.

With a lot of blue cod fishing out of Oamaru and Moeraki, Mr Jay said the boat ramp inspections and vessel patrols still found many people with small blue cod.

"This is often the result of carelessness when measuring, so our advice is to check and check again."