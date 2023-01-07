Scrub fire threatens pine trees near Oamaru

Firefighters are responding to a scrub fire entering pine trees near Oamaru.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Oamaru station and a tanker from Weston were called to a scrub fire towards the beach end of Corbett Rd about 3pm today.

The fire was about 80m by 20m and was moving into pine trees.

Further units from Waitaki station had been dispatched to tackle the fire, the spokesman said.

