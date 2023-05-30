Search for getaway car

Police in Oamaru are searching for a dark-coloured Mazda Atenza following an aggravated burglary on Sunday.

Constable Cory Anderson said police were called to Bulleid Rd, west of Oamaru, about 9pm, where two offenders entered a house and stole an unknown quantity of goods.

Shortly afterwards, while fleeing the scene, the offenders rammed their vehicle into another vehicle.

Oamaru police were now investigating the aggravated burglary and working to locate the offending vehicle, he said.

The car would have significant damage on one side, Const Anderson said.