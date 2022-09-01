Skip to main content
Separate and joint interests ‘made it work’
Love is like a butterfly, as the song goes.
SUBSCRIBER
Owners waiting for right buyer for Pen-y-bryn Lodge
SUBSCRIBER
Owners waiting for right buyer for Pen-y-bryn Lodge
Oamaru's most exclusive boutique lodge is up for sale.
Youngest councillor turned her life around
Youngest councillor turned her life around
One week ago, Courtney Linwood received the phone call that brought her journey full circle.
Grim tale of authenticity
Grim tale of authenticity
Like exotic fish in a tank, three young boys are ripped from their homes and become powerless playthings for unscrupulous adults, who profess to have their best interests at heart.
SUBSCRIBER
Lethal dog attack a ‘hellish’ act
SUBSCRIBER
Lethal dog attack a ‘hellish’ act
A North Otago farmer is hoping for justice after a "hellish" attack where two untagged dogs ripped apart 14 lambs.
Candidate's appeal against assault conviction fails
Candidate's appeal against assault conviction fails
A failed Waitaki mayoral candidate has had a similar lack of success in appealing an assault conviction for pushing a bailiff.
Return of elderly survey
Return of elderly survey
The rising cost of living and the lingering effects of Covid restrictions have motivated the Stronger Waitaki Coalition to conduct a survey on how the region’s senior citizens are getting on.
Shearing competition showcases top talent
Shearing competition showcases top talent
Some of the biggest names in shearing showed off their skills in Waimate last week.
Plumbing business celebrates staff and 50 years
Plumbing business celebrates staff and 50 years
A family-owned Oamaru company is celebrating being in business for a half a century.
Kircher excited to work with new council team
Kircher excited to work with new council team
Waitaki voters have come to the party to deliver Gary Kircher an early birthday present.
Kircher re-elected, four new faces for Waitaki
Kircher re-elected, four new faces for Waitaki
Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher is as "humbled" as ever to have secured his fourth term leading the district.
St John site funding approved
St John site funding approved
The Waitaki District Council has donated $65,000 of ratepayer money towards St John Oamaru’s fundraising efforts.
Fatal crash victim named
Fatal crash victim named
The man who died in a crash at a remote Waimate property has been named by police.
Highs and lows of time at council
Highs and lows of time at council
She's looking forward to being "just Mel" again.
Principal says resignation ‘very difficult’
Waitaki Girls’ principal’s resignation ‘very difficult’
Waitaki Girls’ High School principal Liz Koni has resigned.
Facing up to Old Man Time: clock stopped for rejuvenation
Facing up to Old Man Time: clock stopped for rejuvenation
Time is standing still in Oamaru.
SUBSCRIBER
Move not imminent but inevitable
SUBSCRIBER
Move not imminent but inevitable
Waitaki Boys’ High School believes it is decades away from possibly having to move its school grounds, but other southern schools might not be so lucky.
Trail-blazer on Instagram
Trail-blazer on Instagram
The Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail’s beauty has been double-tapped across the world.
'Everyone's seen it coming': Erosion threat at Ōamaru high school
'Everyone's seen it coming': Erosion threat at Ōamaru high school
An Ōamaru high school's idyllic coastal setting could force it to move in the future.
Search for body intensifies
Search for body intensifies
Police are searching around a small North Otago settlement for the body of a man who is believed to have been murdered the same day his mother died of cancer.
Read more