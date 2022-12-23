Serial drunk dialler given final warning

An Oamaru man with a history of drunk-dialling emergency services has received a final warning.

Gregory Owen Guile (44) appeared in the Oamaru District Court this week following an incident on November 6 when he called 111 to report four people brawling at his home in Oamaru.

Arriving within one minute of the call and expecting to break up a fight, police found Guile alone and asleep. At the time the defendant was too intoxicated to provide police with an explanation.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Oamaru police station to sober up.

Upon checking Guile’s details police confirmed the fictitious report had originated from his phone.

Judge Jim Large addressed the defendant, saying "clearly alcohol is one of the driving factors of your offending".

The defendant had 13 convictions for making malicious calls to emergency services, the court heard.

"The court is running out of options, Mr Guile. You were told if you ever did it again you would go to jail," Judge Large said.

The defendant had recently experienced hard times, with his mother dying earlier this year, leaving him with nowhere to go and no emotional support.

Guile admitted he "shouldn’t have done it" and said alcohol was partly to blame.

This kind of offending wasted everybody’s time and put people who needed police attention at risk, the judge said.

"You don’t know what situation you are pulling them away from".

Guile was shown leniency and sentenced to two years’ intensive supervision.

Judge Large assured him that this would be his "final warning".

