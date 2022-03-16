Serious injuries after person falls near Macraes

A person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a fall from rocks south of Macraes this morning.

A Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman said an Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust helicopter was at the scene of a rescue operation north of Dunedin, near Macraes, about 12.45pm after a locator beacon was activated in the area at 11.23 am.

The rescue helicopter was assisted by a paramedic, the spokesman said.

The person suffered a fall from rocks and was transported to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, he said.

There would be no further updates, he said.