Severe storms possible in North Otago, Canterbury

MetService is warning of possible severe thunderstorms in North Otago and parts of Canterbury this afternoon, and of wild winds for other parts of the South.

The forecaster has a severe thunderstorm watch in place for North Otago, Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains through to about 8pm today.

MetService said scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected this afternoon and early evening, and "a few of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing hail with diameter in excess of 2cm".

"Expect thunderstorm activity to gradually ease from the south. Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous."

There are also strong wind watches in place for coastal parts of both Dunedin and Clutha from 2pm to 7pm, and for coastal Southland and Stewart Island from noon to 5pm. MetService says west to southwest winds may approach severe gale strength in these areas.