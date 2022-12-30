Shark hooked near shore surprises family

North Otago fishermen welcomed an unexpected visitor to our shores this week.

A shark was reeled in at Holmes Wharf in Oamaru.

Tim Stone, who is on holiday from New Plymouth, was out fishing with his brother and their children when they saw another fisherman’s rod bending heavily.

"We were heading back in after about an hour’s fishing at the end of the wharf.

"We stood around and watched, and at that stage it was quite deep under water, you know, like you couldn’t see anything but you knew something was crazy big on his rod."

The shark would have been close to 2m in length, he said.

"I’m 183 [centimetres tall] and it would’ve been definitely longer than me.

"I’ve never seen a shark that size before."

He was shocked to see a shark that size so far in shore.

A fisherman reeled in what is believed to be a sevengill shark in Oamaru earlier this week. Photo: Supplied

"It was quite surprising ... how close to shore it was, something that size."

His children had loved the experience, Mr Stone said.

"They thought it was amazing.

"They were quite intrigued with what was going on down there."

They went home and did some research and believed the shark was a sevengill, he said.

Seeing a shark up close was definitely not on Mr Stone’s itinerary while visiting his family.

"It was a bit of excitement that’s for sure."

The shark was released back into the ocean unharmed.

