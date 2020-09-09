Six choppers called to burn-off near Macraes

Six helicopters and a ground crew are responding to a burn-off which has got out of hand near Macraes.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to the fire in Red Bank Rd about 6.30am.

The fire started as a controlled burn, but quickly went beyond the intended boundary, he said.

Things escalated after the wind picked up, he said.

Fenz were gaining access to the fire off Golden Bar Rd.

Yesterday fire managers were asking people to be responsible and refrain from lighting fires until conditions eased.

Fenz asked people to check the forecast before burning and to ensure no strong winds were predicted for the 48 hours after burning, Otago Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Jason Sarich said.

Wind conditions in the Middlemarch area were strong in exposed places, according to MetService. At about 8am today the predicted average wind speed was expected to reach 92kmh.

Rain, possibly heavy, was predicted for the area about 3pm.