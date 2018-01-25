Speakers stolen from Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony

CCTV footage at Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony. Photo: Supplied

Police are reviewing security camera footage after a pair of outdoor audio speakers were stolen from the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony over the weekend.

It is believed the speakers were removed from a viewing platform at the colony between 2am and 3am on January 20.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said a group of youths were spotted in the area around the colony early that morning.

A post on the Southern District Police Facebook page, posted yesterday afternoon, included a still photograph from a CCTV camera at the colony from video footage taken at about 3.20am.

It showed six youths congregating in the area around the colony that police have asked the public to help identify.

Sgt Woodbridge asked anyone with information about the alleged theft or the identity of those responsible to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.