Spikes used in North Otago arrest

A 34-year-old Waikouaiti man was arrested in Alma on Friday, and faces charges of failing to stop for police, possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of burglary receiving and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said tyre spikes were used to stop the car.

The man appeared in the Timaru District Court on Saturday and was bailed to appear in the Oamaru District Court on May 10.