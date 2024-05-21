Staff to attend transformation plan meeting

About 250 Waitaki District Council staff will attend a meeting tomorrow regarding the council’s $4.5 million transformation plan.

A council spokesman said a 4pm meeting for all staff was held once a month, but this one was planned at 10am to ensure all staff could attend and it concluded within working hours.

The Waitaki Museum and Archive, Forrester Gallery and Oamaru and Waihemo Libraries will be opening late at 1pm.

The council had about 250 staff in full-time, part-time, casual or volunteer roles, the spokesman said.

When asked for further details about the meeting, the spokesman said there would be no comment until after the meeting.

The transformation plan is set to change how the council operates to be more efficient and improve communications between internal departments as well as the public.